 2 killed, others injured as police opens fire on players, fans in Ebonyi football match – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
2 killed, others injured as police opens fire on players, fans in Ebonyi football match – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 5, 2018


Daily Trust

2 killed, others injured as police opens fire on players, fans in Ebonyi football match
Daily Post Nigeria
A football team match that took place in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State yesterday turned bloody as police officer allegedly shot 2 dead while other fans sustained bullet wounds following a squabble that ensued between them and some youths
