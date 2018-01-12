2-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl With Blue Eyes Accused Of Witchcraft (photos)

A 2 year old Ghanaian girl has sent Ghanaians on social media into a frenzy after photos of her blue coloured eyes went viral on the Internet. The toddler has all blue eyeballs which is contrary to the dark eye colour known in Africa. It is however gathered that the girl’s bluish eyes stemmed from […]

The post 2-Year-Old Ghanaian Girl With Blue Eyes Accused Of Witchcraft (photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

