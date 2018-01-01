20 persons on their way back from church’s cross over night, killed by unknown gunmen in Rivers State

Tragedy struck early this morning in Omoku area of Rivers State, as more than twenty persons on their way back from cross over night at church killed by unknown gunmen. There were survivors from the incident, though the motive behind the shooting is still not known as some Facebook users have taken to the platform […]

