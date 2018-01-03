 2017/2018 NNL Super 4 Tournament draws hold in Lagos – The Eagle Online | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017/2018 NNL Super 4 Tournament draws hold in Lagos – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

2017/2018 NNL Super 4 Tournament draws hold in Lagos
The Eagle Online
The end of season Super 4 Tournament to determine the overall champions of the season in the Bet9ja Nigeria National League will hold in Lagos from January 7 to 9. The League's Chief Operating Officer, Lawrence Katken, said on Wednesday in Lagos that
Lagos to host Nigeria National League Super Four tournamentYahoo Sports
Go Round FC Cancels Pre-Season GamesIndependent Newspapers Limited
Super 4 Tournament ,AGA and 2017-2018 Draw To Hold In LagosSportlineng (press release) (blog)

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.