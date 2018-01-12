2017/2018 NPFL season gets underway

The wait is finally over as action returns to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) this weekend with 10 matches on Match Day 1 of the 2017/2018 season. The competition will get underway with Katsina United taking on Kano Pillars in the opening match on Saturday, while the rest nine matches will be played on Sunday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2017/2018 NPFL season will be the 46th edition of the top-flight league for Association Football clubs, since its establishment in 1972.

