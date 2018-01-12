2017 Batch B Stream 2 NYSC Orientation Course Begins on Tuesday

The NYSC 2017 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course is scheduled to hold in Fifteen (15) NYSC Orientation Camps only, namely; Abia, Bauchi, Benue, Delta, Enugu, Sokoto, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Plateau, Lagos, Osun, Oyo, Rivers and the FCT. The Orientation Course is to commence as follows; (a) Commencement and Registration: Tuesday 16th January, 2018 (b) […]

