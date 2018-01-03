2017: Challenging Year for Insurance Sector

INSURANCE ANALYSIS

In 2017 the Insurance industry was faced with challenges emanating from the lingering effects of the economic downturn, writes Ebere Nwoji

The insurance sector, like every other sector of the economy in the year 2017, struggled to overcome the challenges posed by the lingering effects of the economic recession experienced in the previous year which left businesses in stagnated position and eroded the purchasing power of the masses thereby slowing down their urge for the industry patronage.

The effects of the recession, which manifested in job cuts in various sectors and slowed down in economic activities in both formal and informal sectors of the economy was that renewal of most policy contracts in both life and general business suffered major significantly due to lack of funds to execute such renewals.

As a result, efforts by the sector operators and regulators to deepen insurance penetration in Nigeria and improve on the sector’s contributions to the gross domestic product (GDP), yielded not much result as the sector merely recorded minimal growth during the year.

Indeed, in third quarter (Q3) of the year, its growth was just 0.32 pe rcent

This depicts an abysmal performance that is 24.53 per cent lower than its growth performance in the corresponding period in 2016 and 21.56 percent lower than the growth rate achieved by the sector in the preceding quarter.

According to the Q3 2017 GDP report the Finance and Insurance Sector consists of the two sub sectors, Financial Institutions and Insurance, which account for 87.09per cent and 12.91 per cent of the sector respectively in real terms.

The contribution of Finance and Insurance to real GDP totaled 2.69 , lower than the contribution of 2.90 per cent recorded in Q3 of 2016, yet lower than 3.32 per cent recorded in the preceding quarter.

This by interpretation means that despite efforts to ensure that the insurance sector contributes meaningfully to the GDP of the economy, it has maintained its hitherto position as the poor cousin of the banking sector which obviously is the leader of the finance sector of the economy.

This is despite the projection by the insurance sector regulator the National Insurance Commission(NAICOM) that come the year 2017, the insurance sector would achieve its target of growing its overall premium from the current level of N400 billion to N1.1 trillion riding on the platform of its much talked about Market Development and Restructuring Initiative (MDRI) , a medium term plan for the industry launched in 2009 by the regulator.

According to the Director General of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, Richard Borokini, who is a former Group Managing Director Royal Exchange Assurance Plc, the sector’s major problem has remained lack of awareness of its value in Nigerians’ day to day living. He also said poor purchasing power of the masses in the face of the dwindled economy directly affects insurance products sales as consumers always strike out insurance from their budget once there is lack of funds to meet their needs.

The President of CIIN, Mrs. Funmi Babington-Ashaye, said poor perception of insurance by Nigerians and religious and cultural beliefs also constitute big problem to the industry.

The major effect of the lingering effects of the down turn n the economy was inability of insuring public to renew their insurance contracts and pay their premiums.

The federal government for instance, despite the ‘no premium no cover’ policy of the industry could not pay for insurances of its assets including the group life insurance of its workforce until the third quarter of the year when it managed to pay less than 50 per cent of its insurance premiums to the industry.

Indeed, the insurance sector’s balance sheet recently published by the NAICOM, the regulator of the industry showed that outstanding premium due from brokers, agents, sundry debtors and others to underwriters amounted to N92.98 billion in 2017, a major shift from what was obtained in the industry since January 1, 2013 when NAICOM commenced the enforcement of the ‘no premium no cover’ policy.

This development, combined with late passage and implementation of the year’s budget to slow down activities in the industry.

However towards the second and third quarter of the year, the economy grew for the first time in over a year especially in the second quarter. Activities in the economy was spurred by a stronger energy sector due to higher oil prices and a return to normal production levels occasioned by relative peace enjoyed from the hitherto restive youths from the oil producing areas of the country.

In addition to the negative effects of the recession, the industry, during the year under review, grappled with two major issues which include regulatory changes with its challenges and high speed of technological changes demography, and consumer needs and expectations.

Experts like the PWC observed that these factors, during the period continued to disrupt the industry’s traditional way of doing business and had continued to put severe strain on traditional business models.

According to PWC, in the face of this, many insurers responded by re- imagining their internal operations and business strategies, but the pace of change outside the industry has been relentless and even proactive companies struggled to remain on the cutting edge.

From the regulator’s side, the industry commenced the implementation of the Risk Based Supervision(RBS) model which it started to introduce in the previous year. This came along with a lot of changes in traditional way of doing business by operators including the drive on insurance firms to seek for new investors in order to beef up their operating capital.

The RBS, is an European Insurance market supervisory initiative, and according to the World Bank, is a supervisory approach that considers each of the risks that companies face and through a structured process, identifies the risks that are most critical to the financial viability of the institution.

Under the model, the supervisory on-site review process looks at the management of the key risk areas of a company and focuses attention on the critical net risk exposures.

NAICOM said in introducing the model, which is expected to place Nigerian insurance industry on global best practices pedestal, it will ride on the van of Solvency 2 Supervisory Principle in regulating the activities of Nigerian insurance industry operators.

Prior to its implementation, NAICOM, had early in the year released a document it titled: Statement of NAICOM’s Regulatory Priorities in 2017.

In the document, NAICOM highlighted its regulatory priorities for the year as: Undertaking verification of capital resources, assets of insurance institutions, re-launch of the MDRI with special and intensified implementation efforts on enforcement of compulsory insurance, diversification of distribution channels, increase in access points for insurance services, micro insurance, Takaful insurance, improvement in data collection as well as promotion of financial literacy.

The commission said taking the above actions will enable it ensure protection of policyholders and beneficiaries of insurance contracts against unexpected losses of insurance companies.

The commission said this has become necessary because since the last recapitalisation exercise in 2007, the business environments and the risk profile of all insurance institutions have changed.

“It will entail a verification of the assets and liabilities of all insurance companies. In preparation for this, boards are advised to ensure fairness in valuation of assets and liabilities of their companies when presenting the financial statements for the year ending 31 December, 2016. .

The commission further noted that the level of expenses of some insurance institutions is becoming a cause for concern. It said in this regard, it will pay more detailed attention to reasonableness of management expenses to ensure that each company’s level of expense is appropriate for its business model and does not adversely affect its profitability, liquidity and capital adequacy.

The industry, during the year under review consolidated on the positive growth it recorded in the first quarter of the previous year as a result of improved awareness of many more Nigerians on insurance and ability of the sector operators to block some loop holes through which operators suffer premium drip to fake operators,

However, the much desired insurance inclusiveness and insurance penetration to the grassroot with the proposed introduction of micro-insurance, was not totally achieved .

Not much was heard about operation of “Takaful”, a model of micro-insurance based on Islamic principles, which guidelines the commission introduced in 2016.

In 2017, it was not certain whether the commission licensed more companies in addition to two companies it licensed for the class of business in 2016.

Also, the use of alternative channels of distribution tagged referral / partners/ agents introduced by the commission during the year while suspending previously existing alternative channels was not well pronounced during the year.

Similarly, the industry could not fully achieve the much desired enforcement of the six compulsory insurances, one of the major objectives of instituting the MDRI launched in 2009.

It could also not hold the re-launch of the MDRI, which it listed as one of its priorities during the year. However, it recorded tremendous improvement in insurance awareness among the people compared to what was obtainable before 2009.

Although insurers in 2015 celebrated timely payment of federal government for its workers’ group life insurance, 2017, just like and 2016, contrarily witnessed delay in payment of group life insurance by government.

Till date the federal government is yet to finish paying premium for its group life insurance obligations to the federal civil servants as well as the renewal of insurance of its assets located in various parts of the country.

With the outstanding payment, civil servants and the assets are exposed to risks of uncertainties to the extent that in event of any disaster, no insurance company will be held liable since the principle of “no premium, no cover” applies.

Speaking on this recently, the President of Nigeria Council of Registered Insurance Brokers(NCRIB) Mr. Shola Tinubu said the insurance industry can only give cover to government to the extent the premium it paid can cover. According to him, any other thing outside that, no insurance firm will be held responsible.

The issue of capital inadequacy of insurance companies, which had continued to constitute a militating factor against their capacity to independently handle or underwrite big accounts in oil and gas, aviation, among other high risks sectors of the economy like their contemporaries in developed countries of the world was not addressed during the year by the regulatory body, NAICOM and the Ministry of Finance.

The commission only maintained its earlier statement that the RBS would classify operators according to level of business they underwrite and will compel those with lesser capital to restrict themselves to businesses that the capital can underwrite.

Indeed no action was taken with regard to new round of recapitalisation in the industry. It is now 10 years since the last recapitalisation exercise was carried out in the industry.

This is despite the fact that in 2016, the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, had noted the declining level of the nation’s insurance sector when compared to the expansion in the banking sector and the growth of the recently reformed pension sector saying it calls for worry.

Expressing concern over the issue, Adeosun said there was need for a fresh round of recaitalisation and consolidation in the industry to strengthen the industry operators’ financially.

The need for this within the same period was buttressed by the Nigerian Insurers Association( NIA) which in its periodic insurance industry digest stated that about seven insurance firms last year operated with shareholders’ fund below the minimum capital base.

The association also in the publication said about 10 insurance firms operated during the year with shareholders’ funds that is slighted above the minimum required capital calling for beef up of the operators’ capital.

The finance minister in her remarks on the financial strength of the insurance sector said: “There is a need to immediately address the decline in the Nigerian insurance industry as it is lagging behind global and African peers. Despite being the largest economy in Africa, the Nigerian insurance industry remains largely underdeveloped. The industry has under-performed the Banking sector and even the recently established Pensions sector.”

While citing the extent of backwardness in capitalisation of the insurance sector, she said in 1981, the minimum capital requirement for banks was N1million while that of composite insurance companies was N0.8 million.

However, she observed that by 2014, banks had grown theirs to N25 billion while composite insurance companies grew to N5 billion showing that banks had grown capital requirements eight times faster. To rectify the anomaly, she said: “The industry needs to recapitalise. Capital levels were last raised in 2007. To take true advantage of the opportunity for the industry, we must recapitalise and reposition. The top three banks have capital in excess of N300 billion each. The top three insurers have capital of between N14 billion to N25 billion.

“The insurance sector needs to raise minimum capital requirements in a manner that is comparative to what happened to the banking sector in the last two to three decades. Increased capital will provide funding for publicity and product development. It will raise the clout of insurance companies in policy formulation and will enhance our capacity to hire the best people and deploy the technology and marketing, product awareness and investment needed to support the industry.”

From the positive point of view, the regulator and the industry operators made remarkable preparation to achieve deeper penetration of insurance nationwide.

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mohammed Kari, from the beginning of the year said his main area of focus would be on awareness creation.

Kari said the moment Nigerians become aware of what they stand to gain from insurance, they will be willing to buy insurance and the problem of Nigerians’ apathy towards insurance will be solved.

With this in mind, he mainly collaborated with the media to spread the good news of insurance to Nigerians.

The commission during the year continued to collaborate with the insurance committee through regular meetings to chat the way forward for the industry.

The committee, however was unable to kick off insurance industry rebranding project due to funding problem.

The CIIN, during the year keyed into the commission’s awareness creation and enlightenment strategy as its new president Babington -Ashaye said during her tenure, she would focus attention on awareness creation and enlightenment of Nigerians on insurance starting from the youths.

Since her investiture, she has been collaborating with universities in the country to carry insurance awareness to university students.

She also said the institute would collaborate with private secondary schools in the inclusion of insurance in curriculum of secondary schools.

The institute had previously focused on government schools in this regard but during the year under review, it has spread tentacles to private schools.

Generally the industry during the year, in the mist of many challenges which operators had to contend with in their efforts to keep head above the waters, consolidated on the awareness creation strategy which it believes is the only solution to address Nigerians’ poor attitude towards insurance.

But the insuring public in their positive response to this seem to have put trust on big players like Leadway Insurance, AIIC0 Insurance and Custodian and Allied Insurance.

Leadway, during the year controlled more than 25 per cent of the entire insurance market share, indicating the need for other operators to position themselves for improved performance.

In all, despite the challenges faced by the insurance sector during the year, operators are very optimistic that the future of the industry is very bright and that the future rests more on their ability to bring the upcoming generation to know about insurance and its values.

