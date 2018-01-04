2017: FIFA Adviser scores Nigerian referees high – The Eagle Online
2017: FIFA Adviser scores Nigerian referees high
Linus Mba, an Adviser to world football body, FIFA, on Referees, on Thursday in Abuja said Nigerian referees performed above average in all aspects of match officiating in 2017. He told the News Agency of Nigeria that he has also seen the determination …
