2017: FIFA Adviser scores Nigerian referees high
Linus Mba, an Adviser to world football body FIFA on Referees, on Thursday in Abuja said Nigerian referees performed above average in all aspects of match officiating in 2017. Mba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he has also seen the determination in them to do more in 2018. “There is hope for […]
The post 2017: FIFA Adviser scores Nigerian referees high appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
