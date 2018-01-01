 2017, most defining year for nation’s Football House – Olajire – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2017, most defining year for nation’s Football House – Olajire – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

2017, most defining year for nation's Football House – Olajire
Vanguard
Mr Ademola Olajire, the Director of Media and Communications, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has described 2017 as the most defining year for the nation's Football House following the expectations and successes recorded. Pinnick. Olajire made this
Nigeria: 2018 Will Be More Glorious for Nigerian Football, Says PinnickAllAfrica.com
Nigeria women to face France in April friendlyYahoo Sports
Nigeria to play Poland in pre-World Cup friendlyGoal.com
The Tide
all 8 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.