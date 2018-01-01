2017: The year that was – GhanaWeb
GhanaWeb
2017: The year that was
GhanaWeb
On the 6th of January, this year, Weekend Today hit the newsstands with the first edition of my column Ghana Today. That maiden episode of this column was captioned Akufo-Addo, Lead us out of The Mess! Twelve months on, whether we are clearly out of …
Myjoyonline 2017 big stories
