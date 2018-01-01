2018: Aregbesola reveals where his successor will come from

The Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Monday reiterated his resolve to produce a successor from the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state. The election is slated for September 22, 2018. The second term tenure of the Governor ends on November 26, 2018, after winning an election […]

2018: Aregbesola reveals where his successor will come from

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

