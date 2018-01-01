2018: Buhari to boost rail transportation – P.M. News
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
2018: Buhari to boost rail transportation
P.M. News
President Muhammadu Buhari has set an ambitious target in his new year message to boost rail transportation in all the zones of the country in 2018. Buhari said that Lagos-Kano Standard Gauge line, which has the capacity to carry two million passengers …
The power bikers and public perception
Garba Shehu Says PDP Has Failed To Learn From Mistakes
Buhari To Broadcast To Nation On Monday
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!