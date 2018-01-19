2018 C’wealth Games: Nigeria to take part in 9 sports – Vanguard
Vanguard
2018 C'wealth Games: Nigeria to take part in 9 sports
Nigeria has been accredited to participate in 9 sports at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. This was disclosed by the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engineer Hbu Gumel in an elaborate press conference held at the SWAN …
