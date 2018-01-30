 2018 Farmers Insurance Open Results & Leaderboard | Nigeria Today
2018 Farmers Insurance Open Results & Leaderboard

Posted on Jan 30, 2018

Jason Day has won the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open with a 1 shot lead and a score of 10 under par at the Torrey Pines Golf Club.

2018 Farmers Insurance Open Results

The 2018 Farmers Insurance Open results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Scores Total Strokes
1st Jason Day -10 278
2nd Ryan Palmer -10 278
2nd Alex Noren -10 278
4th J.B. Holmes -9 279
5th Keegan Bradley -8 280
6th Charles Howell III -7 281
6th Tony Finau -7 281
8th Robert Garrigus -6 282
8th Harris English -6 282
8th Justin Rose -6 282
8th Marc Leishman -6 282
12th Retief Goosen -5 283
12th Emiliano Grillo -5 283
12th Luke List -5 283
12th Gary Woodland -5 283
12th Lanto Griffin -5 283
12th Brandon Harkins -5 283
12th Hideki Matsuyama -5 283
12th Tom Hoge -5 283
20th Rory Sabbatini -4 284
20th Cameron Smith -4 284
20th Abraham Ancer -4 284
23rd J.J. Henry -3 285
23rd J.J. Spaun -3 285
23rd Michael Kim -3 285
23rd Patrick Reed -3 285
23rd Chesson Hadley -3 285
23rd Tiger Woods -3 285
29th Kevin Streelman -2 286
29th Russell Knox -2 286
29th Corey Conners -2 286
29th Jon Rahm -2 286
29th Brendan Steele -2 286
29th Maverick McNealy -2 286
35th Martin Flores -1 287
35th Kevin Tway -1 287
35th Chris Kirk -1 287
35th Beau Hossler -1 287
35th C.T. Pan -1 287
35th Charley Hoffman -1 287
35th Cody Gribble -1 287
35th Adam Hadwin -1 287
35th Brice Garnett -1 287
35th Si Woo Kim -1 287
45th Tom Lovelady E 288
45th Francesco Molinari E 288
45th John Huh E 288
45th James Hahn E 288
45th Phil Mickelson E 288
45th Brandt Snedeker E 288
51st Talor Gooch 1 289
51st Kyle Stanley 1 289
51st Patrick Cantlay 1 289
54th Anirban Lahiri 2 290
54th Billy Horschel 2 290
54th Bill Haas 2 290
54th Andrew Putnam 2 290
58th Nick Watney 3 291
58th Cameron Davis 3 291
58th Bud Cauley 3 291
58th New ZealandDanny Lee 3 291
58th Cameron Tringale 3 291
63rd Julian Suri 4 292
63rd Jimmy Walker 4 292
63rd Keith Mitchell 4 292
66th Robert Streb 5 293
67th Lucas Glover 6 294
67th Benjamin Silverman 6 294
69th Hunter Mahan 7 295
69th Sean O’Hair 7 295
69th Sung-hoon Kang 7 295
72nd Roberto Diaz 8 296
73rd Ted Potter Jr. 9 297
73rd JT Poston 9 297
75th Nick Taylor 10 298
75th Grayson Murray 10 298
77th Camilo Villegas 11 299

