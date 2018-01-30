2018 Farmers Insurance Open Results & Leaderboard
Jason Day has won the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open with a 1 shot lead and a score of 10 under par at the Torrey Pines Golf Club.
2018 Farmers Insurance Open Results
|Positions
|Players
|Scores
|Total Strokes
|1st
|Jason Day
|-10
|278
|2nd
|Ryan Palmer
|-10
|278
|2nd
|Alex Noren
|-10
|278
|4th
|J.B. Holmes
|-9
|279
|5th
|Keegan Bradley
|-8
|280
|6th
|Charles Howell III
|-7
|281
|6th
|Tony Finau
|-7
|281
|8th
|Robert Garrigus
|-6
|282
|8th
|Harris English
|-6
|282
|8th
|Justin Rose
|-6
|282
|8th
|Marc Leishman
|-6
|282
|12th
|Retief Goosen
|-5
|283
|12th
|Emiliano Grillo
|-5
|283
|12th
|Luke List
|-5
|283
|12th
|Gary Woodland
|-5
|283
|12th
|Lanto Griffin
|-5
|283
|12th
|Brandon Harkins
|-5
|283
|12th
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-5
|283
|12th
|Tom Hoge
|-5
|283
|20th
|Rory Sabbatini
|-4
|284
|20th
|Cameron Smith
|-4
|284
|20th
|Abraham Ancer
|-4
|284
|23rd
|J.J. Henry
|-3
|285
|23rd
|J.J. Spaun
|-3
|285
|23rd
|Michael Kim
|-3
|285
|23rd
|Patrick Reed
|-3
|285
|23rd
|Chesson Hadley
|-3
|285
|23rd
|Tiger Woods
|-3
|285
|29th
|Kevin Streelman
|-2
|286
|29th
|Russell Knox
|-2
|286
|29th
|Corey Conners
|-2
|286
|29th
|Jon Rahm
|-2
|286
|29th
|Brendan Steele
|-2
|286
|29th
|Maverick McNealy
|-2
|286
|35th
|Martin Flores
|-1
|287
|35th
|Kevin Tway
|-1
|287
|35th
|Chris Kirk
|-1
|287
|35th
|Beau Hossler
|-1
|287
|35th
|C.T. Pan
|-1
|287
|35th
|Charley Hoffman
|-1
|287
|35th
|Cody Gribble
|-1
|287
|35th
|Adam Hadwin
|-1
|287
|35th
|Brice Garnett
|-1
|287
|35th
|Si Woo Kim
|-1
|287
|45th
|Tom Lovelady
|E
|288
|45th
|Francesco Molinari
|E
|288
|45th
|John Huh
|E
|288
|45th
|James Hahn
|E
|288
|45th
|Phil Mickelson
|E
|288
|45th
|Brandt Snedeker
|E
|288
|51st
|Talor Gooch
|1
|289
|51st
|Kyle Stanley
|1
|289
|51st
|Patrick Cantlay
|1
|289
|54th
|Anirban Lahiri
|2
|290
|54th
|Billy Horschel
|2
|290
|54th
|Bill Haas
|2
|290
|54th
|Andrew Putnam
|2
|290
|58th
|Nick Watney
|3
|291
|58th
|Cameron Davis
|3
|291
|58th
|Bud Cauley
|3
|291
|58th
|New ZealandDanny Lee
|3
|291
|58th
|Cameron Tringale
|3
|291
|63rd
|Julian Suri
|4
|292
|63rd
|Jimmy Walker
|4
|292
|63rd
|Keith Mitchell
|4
|292
|66th
|Robert Streb
|5
|293
|67th
|Lucas Glover
|6
|294
|67th
|Benjamin Silverman
|6
|294
|69th
|Hunter Mahan
|7
|295
|69th
|Sean O’Hair
|7
|295
|69th
|Sung-hoon Kang
|7
|295
|72nd
|Roberto Diaz
|8
|296
|73rd
|Ted Potter Jr.
|9
|297
|73rd
|JT Poston
|9
|297
|75th
|Nick Taylor
|10
|298
|75th
|Grayson Murray
|10
|298
|77th
|Camilo Villegas
|11
|299
