2018 Farmers Insurance Open Round 1 Tee Times & Player Pairings
Round 1 of the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open will be hosted at the Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, California on Thursday January 25th. The Farmers Insurance Open 1st round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:00 am local time.
The 166 player strong field for the Farmers Insurance Open have been paired into xx two/three ball groups for the first two rounds of the tournament.
2018 Farmers Insurance Open Round 1 Tee Times
The Farmers Insurance Open 2018 round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting on the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.
TORREY PINES GC (SOUTH)
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|9:00 AM
|J.J. Henry
|Kevin Streelman
|Jamie Lovemark
|9:10 AM
|Hunter Mahan
|Ben Crane
|Scott Stallings
|9:20 AM
|Troy Merritt
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|John Huh
|9:30 AM
|Emiliano Grillo
|Chris Kirk
|Nick Watney
|9:40 AM
|Marc Leishman
|James Hahn
|Charles Howell III
|9:50 AM
|Brice Garnett
|Conrad Shindler
|Julian Suri
|10:00 AM
|Beau Hossler
|Andrew Yun
|Michael Block
|10:10 AM
|J.B. Holmes
|Martin Laird
|Chad Campbell
|10:20 AM
|Johnson Wagner
|Sung Kang
|Zac Blair
|10:30 AM
|Jon Rahm
|Jason Day
|Brandt Snedeker
|10:40 AM
|Patrick Reed
|Charley Hoffman
|Tiger Woods
|10:50 AM
|Nicholas Lindheim
|Andrew Putnam
|Maverick McNealy
|11:00 AM
|Xinjun Zhang
|Lanto Griffin
|Norman Xiong
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|9:00 AM
|Keegan Bradley
|Robert Garrigus
|Martin Flores
|9:10 AM
|Francesco Molinari
|Whee Kim
|Kevin Tway
|9:20 AM
|Harris English
|Shawn Stefani
|Derek Fathauer
|9:30 AM
|Cody Gribble
|Jim Herman
|Stewart Cink
|9:40 AM
|Adam Hadwin
|Smylie Kaufman
|Alex Noren
|9:50 AM
|Seamus Power
|Abraham Ancer
|Kyle Thompson
|10:00 AM
|Talor Gooch
|Corey Conners
|John Mallinger
|10:10 AM
|Ryan Palmer
|Tom Hoge
|Andrew Loupe
|10:20 AM
|Robert Streb
|Sean O’Hair
|David Hearn
|10:30 AM
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Mac Hughes
|Peter Malnati
|10:40 AM
|Si Woo Kim
|Jimmy Walker
|Luke Donald
|10:50 AM
|Joel Dahmen
|Stephan Jaeger
|Nate Lashley
|11:00 AM
|Tyler Duncan
|Zecheng Dou
|Jack Maguire
TORREY PINES GC (NORTH)
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|9:00 AM
|Camilo Villegas
|Chesson Hadley
|Bud Cauley
|9:10 AM
|Danny Lee
|Retief Goosen
|Harold Varner III
|9:20 AM
|Cameron Tringale
|Patrick Rodgers
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|9:30 AM
|Billy Horschel
|Russell Knox
|Aaron Baddeley
|9:40 AM
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Shane Lowry
|K.J. Choi
|9:50 AM
|Aaron Wise
|Denny McCarthy
|Derek Barron
|10:00 AM
|Trey Mullinax
|Ethan Tracy
|Will Zalatoris
|10:10 AM
|Nick Taylor
|Rory Sabbatini
|Michael Kim
|10:20 AM
|Lucas Glover
|C.T. Pan
|Richy Werenski
|10:30 AM
|Cameron Smith
|Tony Finau
|Sangmoon Bae
|10:40 AM
|Brendan Steele
|Brian Harman
|Padraig Harrington
|10:50 AM
|Martin Piller
|Adam Schenk
|Roberto Díaz
|11:00 AM
|J.T. Poston
|Bronson Burgoon
|Ben Silverman
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|9:00 AM
|Michael Thompson
|Anirban Lahiri
|Ollie Schniederjans
|9:10 AM
|Morgan Hoffmann
|Kelly Kraft
|J.J. Spaun
|9:20 AM
|Matt Every
|Matt Jones
|Steve Wheatcroft
|9:30 AM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Xander Schauffele
|Rickie Fowler
|9:40 AM
|Justin Rose
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Phil Mickelson
|9:50 AM
|Rob Oppenheim
|Sam Ryder
|Tyler Torano
|10:00 AM
|Peter Uihlein
|Tom Lovelady
|Sam Burns
|10:10 AM
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Jonathan Byrd
|Andrew Landry
|10:20 AM
|David Lingmerth
|Alex Cejka
|Luke List
|10:30 AM
|Grayson Murray
|Jonas Blixt
|Rod Pampling
|10:40 AM
|Kyle Stanley
|Bill Haas
|Gary Woodland
|10:50 AM
|Keith Mitchell
|Matt Atkins
|Cameron Davis
|11:00 AM
|Brett Stegmaier
|Jonathan Randolph
|Brandon Harkins
