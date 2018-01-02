‘2018 is going to be my year’ – City’s Jesus won’t need surgery on ‘not very bad’ MCL injury – The42
|
The42
|
'2018 is going to be my year' – City's Jesus won't need surgery on 'not very bad' MCL injury
The42
Manchester City have been dealt the blow of losing Gabriel Jesus to injury, but he believes that it is not a 'very bad' problem. By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Jan 2018, 7:30 AM. 7 minutes ago 22 Views No Comments. http://the42.ie/3776826. Share Tweet Email …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!