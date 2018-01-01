 2018: Pastor Adeboye addresses critics, reveals what will happen – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2018: Pastor Adeboye addresses critics, reveals what will happen – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

2018: Pastor Adeboye addresses critics, reveals what will happen
Daily Post Nigeria
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has declared that those not on side of God were heading for trouble in the year 2018. Pastor Adeboye in his New Year message informed critics
[The Church Blog] “Less Earthquakes, More Floods” | Read Pastor Adeboye's Prophecy for 2018YNaija
11 Prophecies By Pastor EA Adeboye For 2018Naija News
2018: Adeboye prophesies hope for NigeriaP.M. News
Nigeria Today
all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.