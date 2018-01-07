2018 Prophecy Of fifa World Cup Final

The General Overseer of the Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke-Afa, Lagos, Primate Elijah Ayodele Babatunde On breif interview last year in the month of September prophesied that Nigeria will beat Cameroon in the World Cup qualifying match on September 1, in Uyo. Ayodele stated that the match will be won because of Nigerian supporters club, […]

The post 2018 Prophecy Of fifa World Cup Final appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

