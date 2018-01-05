2018 prophecy: Prophet Aderigigbe reveals political leaders that will die this year

The General Overseer of the Christ Apostolic Deliverance Evangelic Ministry, CADEM, Mowe, Ogun State, Apostle S. S. Aderigigbe, has revealed what God told him concerning 2018. The prophet said one senator each from the South East, South West and North will die this year. He also said President Muhammadu Buhari will travel out again for […]

2018 prophecy: Prophet Aderigigbe reveals political leaders that will die this year

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

