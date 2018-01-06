 2018: Prophet Akinbodunse reveals prophecy on Niger Delta, popular Nigerian pastor, Trump – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2018: Prophet Akinbodunse reveals prophecy on Niger Delta, popular Nigerian pastor, Trump – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

2018: Prophet Akinbodunse reveals prophecy on Niger Delta, popular Nigerian pastor, Trump
Daily Post Nigeria
The General Overseer of Freedom For all Nations Outreach (FANO) Prophet Samuel Akinbodunse has revealed that a popular Nigerian pastor will pass away this year and that some parts of Nigeria will experience natural disasters. The South African based
Samuel Akinbodunse 2018 prophecies fulfilled in 24-hoursVanguard

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.