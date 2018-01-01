2018: Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Plan

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Kenya’s investment in the Standard Gauge Railway will strengthen its business position in the region and will benefit local businesses.

“We built a world-class railway on time and within budget. On the 2nd of January, that railway will begin carrying commercial cargo, cutting costs and delays in trade for Kenyan businesspeople, and our neighbours,” Kenyatta said in his new year message.

“We delivered on this promise because we knew that to attract world-class manufacturing and value-addition investments, which are critical to creating jobs, we would need world-class infrastructure. We did the same with roads, by undertaking the most aggressive expansion and upgrading effort in our nation’s history,” he said.

He explained the impact on the lives of our people.

“Journeys that once took days, especially in the rainy season, have been cut to hours. Farmers are getting their produce to market faster, and towns newly connected are thriving as never before. When Kenyans can travel more easily, they trade with one another more, build greater prosperity, and get to know and respect one another more.”

