2018 UTME: JAMB Announces New Dates For Exam

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced new dates for the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Speaking at a meeting with stakeholders on Tuesday, the Registrar of the board, Ishaq Oloyede, fixed March 9 to 17 for the 2018 UTME.

The theme of the meeting is “Strategic planning on the conduct of the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation.”

Mr. Oloyede said the mock examination initially scheduled to hold between January 22 and 24 has been moved to the first week in February due to the ongoing strike by non-teaching staff of universities.

“We are unable to access our CBT centres because most of them are in the universities and non teaching staff are on strike,” he said. “Regarding the sale of forms, about 10 per cent of the expected candidates have registered, the number of candidates that have registered now is about 283,319,” he said.

The registrar said the prohibition of materials is applicable to candidates, supervisors and examiners.

“No candidates, examiners, invigilators will be allowed to enter the examination hall with wrist watches, pencils except HB pencils …and cameras” he said.

The board also reiterated the need for candidates to register on time and ensure that they follow due process in order to avoid avoidable challenges.

“As we prepare for the 2018 examinations, beginning with the optional mock, we urge candidates to register on time, make clear their choices of institutions, disciplines and examination centres in the process,” Fabian Benjamin, its head of media, had said in a statement. “Candidates must note that their first choice can be a College of Education, a university, an Innovation Enterprise Institution, a polytechnic or a monotechnic. “Others include, the Nigerian Defence Academy or the Police Academy. We will conduct a better examination, ensure more transparent admission and make more remittances to the government.”

