2018: We’ve Restored Rivers Economy- Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has declared that his administration has been able to restore the economy of the state in spite of the challenges that came with the past year 2017. Wike, who made the declaration yesterday in his New Year message to the people of the state, said despite the difficulties […]

The post 2018: We've Restored Rivers Economy- Wike appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

