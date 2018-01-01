2018 will be successful year for APC – Ambode – The Punch
2018 will be successful year for APC – Ambode
The Punch
Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Monday said that 2018 would be another successful political year for the All Progressives Congress in fulfilling it's promises of developing the state. Ambode made the promise in Lagos at the One Lagos Fiesta …
