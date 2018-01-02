2018 will be unique year of political trajectory, says Ambode

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Monday said that 2018 would be another successful political year for All Progressives Congress (APC) in fulfilling it’s promises of developing the state. Ambode made the promise in Lagos at the One Lagos Fiesta which started on Dec. 24 and ended on Jan. 1 at Eko Atlantic, Victoria […]

