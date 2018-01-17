NFF reveals World Cup program – Vanguard
NFF reveals World Cup program
To several applauses and commendation for good planning and focus, the Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday in Lagos made public its 2018 FIFA World Cup program for the Super Eagles, revealing venues and dates for six pre-World Cup friendly matches …
