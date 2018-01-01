 2018 Year of renaissance for Nigeria – Atiku | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2018 Year of renaissance for Nigeria – Atiku

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

FORMER vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has declared that2018 will be the beginning of the renaissance of Nigeria. In a New Year Message to Nigerians, Atiku advised Nigerians not to lose hope as the country shall rise again from the economic woes afflicting the country. “As we step into the new year, my hope for Nigeria […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.