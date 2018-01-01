2018 Year of renaissance for Nigeria – Atiku
FORMER vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has declared that2018 will be the beginning of the renaissance of Nigeria. In a New Year Message to Nigerians, Atiku advised Nigerians not to lose hope as the country shall rise again from the economic woes afflicting the country. “As we step into the new year, my hope for Nigeria […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!