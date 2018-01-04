 2019: Adebayo Shittu to lead Buhari’s relection campaign in South West | Nigeria Today
2019: Adebayo Shittu to lead Buhari’s relection campaign in South West

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Adebayo Shittu, the Communications Minister, is to lead a group, the Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group, to actualise President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 election. This came as a surprise because Buhari himself has not indicated interest within Nigeria that he wanted to run. However, Shittu said:

