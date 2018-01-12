 2019: ADP reveals how APC will rig elections | Nigeria Today
2019: ADP reveals how APC will rig elections

Posted on Jan 12, 2018

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has rejected the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2019 general elections, which was issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday. National chairman of the party, Engineer Yabaji Yusuf Sani, who addressed journalists yesterday in Abuja, faulted the scheduling of the presidential election before the governorship […]

