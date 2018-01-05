2019: Anambra monarch opts to buy Buhari’s nomination form
Ifitedunu community of Dunukofia local government of Anambra State has said it will make significant contribution to the purchase of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nomination form for his second term. The traditional ruler of the community, Dr Emeka Ilouno stated this on Friday during the ground breaking ceremony of a federal government specialist skill acquisition center […]
