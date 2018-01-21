 2019: APC chairmen reject Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani, back El-Rufai’s aide | Nigeria Today
2019: APC chairmen reject Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani, back El-Rufai’s aide

Posted on Jan 21, 2018

The All Progressives Congress, APC, chairmen in the six local governments that make up Kaduna Central Senatorial district have declared their opposition to the 2019 re-election bid of Senator Shehu Sani. They said a political adviser to Governor Nasir El-Rufai is their choice for the ticket. The chieftains represent Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Kajuru, Kaduna North, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

