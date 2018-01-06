2019: APC restates commitment to peaceful, credible elections in Ebonyi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday restated its commitment to peaceful and credible 2019 general elections in Ebonyi. The state’s Chairman of the party, Mr Eze Nwachukwu, who gave the assurance while addressing journalists in Abakaliki, therefore, appealed to groups and individuals preaching violence and war ahead of the elections to have a rethink. […]

2019: APC restates commitment to peaceful, credible elections in Ebonyi

