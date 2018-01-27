2019: APC zonal chairmen move against John Oyegun
Chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 6 geopolitical zones of the country have moved against the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun. The zonal Chairmen cited acts of indiscretion by the leadership, which, according to them, could prevent APC from achieving its set goals and subject it to public […]
