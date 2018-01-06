2019: Arewa Youths Back Igbo For Presidency

Ahead of the 2019 general election, over ten Arewa youth groups have vowed to ensure that Nigeria’s next president comes from the Southeast in order to balance the nation’s zoning arrangement. The coalition, Arewa Youth Forum, Arewa Youths Coalition for Peace, Northern Central Youth Club and Youths for One Nigeria made the declaration during a […]

The post 2019: Arewa Youths Back Igbo For Presidency appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

