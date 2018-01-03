 2019: Arewa Youths reject Buhari, back Igbo presidency | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019: Arewa Youths reject Buhari, back Igbo presidency

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, over 10 Arewa Youth groups have declared support for the next Nigeria President to come from the South-East. The groups, including Arewa Youth Forum, Arewa Youths Coalition for Peace, Northern Central Youth Club and Youths for One Nigeria made the declaration in Imo State yesterday during a youth summit. […]

2019: Arewa Youths reject Buhari, back Igbo presidency

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.