2019: Atiku too desperate for power – Tsav

Former Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, has described former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as being too ambitious and desperate. Tsav speaking with Sun said Atiku’s defection from one party to another does not depict him as a principled politician. The anti-corruption crusader urged the former Vice President to realize that it was […]

