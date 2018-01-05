2019 election: Buhari will get more votes in Kogi – Gov. Bello
The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will get more votes in Kogi than in Katsina, the President’s state. Bello said his state had endorsed Buhari for a second term. Speaking on Friday after praying juma’at with Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the governor said “I’m sure […]
