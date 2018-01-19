2019 election: Senator Boroffice reacts to return of Olusola Oke to APC

The Senator representing Ondo North in the National Assembly, Prof. Ajayi Boroffice, has applauded the return of the former legal adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olusola Oke and his supporters to the All Progressives Congress in Ondo State. Oke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, and a 2016 governorship candidate of Alliance for […]

2019 election: Senator Boroffice reacts to return of Olusola Oke to APC

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

