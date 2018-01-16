2019 Election:LP Vows to také over Power

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta Labour Party of Nigeria has vowed to take over office of the Governor of Ogun State come 2019 election by providing a credible candidateto contest with other candidates from other parties. The National Chairman of the Party, Alhaji Abdul Kareem Apako said this in Sagamu on Monday while monitoring the ward Congress of the Party in Ogun State. The Chairman who was represented by the National Legal Adviser, Barrister Akingbade Oyelekan opined that only credible candidates and not moneybags will salvage the State and the country from the present challenges facing it.

