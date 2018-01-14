2019 elections is our battle – Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi says 2019 elections is a battle and Nigerians must be ready to face the music.

Speaking during a reception organised for him as grand patron of Ikwerre Youth Movement (IYM) in Rivers state, Amaechi hinted that he is very interested in making sure that Nyesom Wike lose the governorship election, but disclosed that if he lose, he will go home and rest.

“The 2019 elections, especially the governorship, are our last battle. If we win, we will take over Rivers State. If we lose in the election, we will go home and rest,” He said.

He assured Ikwere Youth movement that APC will not impose any candidate on them and urged them to register in order to be eligible to vote

“We will not impose any candidate. Anybody who will go for any position, like chairmanship, should go for primaries. Anybody who wins will be the party’s candidate.

“The President said that there would be no rigging during the 2019 elections. It is to our advantage.

“Go and register to be eligible to vote and to put the candidates of your choice in power.

“As Ikwerre people, we must give out the power to other ethnic nationalities. But we will be in a position to take it back at any time. Your future is in your hands.”

