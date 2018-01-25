2019 ELECTIONS: Okowa calls for commitment, focus among PDP members

As consultation for 2019 Elections begins, Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has called for love, commitment and focus among Peoples’ Democratic Party [PDP] members to galvanise the party to victory.

Speaking on Thursday when he received Former Jigawa State Governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido and his team in Government House, Asaba, Governor Okowa said that the PDP needed to remain united and committed and carry all its leaders and members along so as to achieve victory in future elections.

“I am happy that our party is rediscovering itself after our successful convention in which the leaders were able to come out as one united family, committed to the future of the nation and the party, our party is founded on love and commitment, we need to stay focused and sit down and take decisions as a party.” He said, adding “ we must start a relationship among our leaders to enable us talk about issues of our party and the nation and reassure Nigerians that we are truly prepared to lead this nation and take it to greater heights”.

The governor called for support for the various organs of the party so as to achieve success stressing “our collective strength will move the party forward to victory”.

While commending Alhaji Lamido for being a committed and consistent party man, Senator Okowa emphasised that only a presidential candidate that emerged from the party structure would be able to lead the party forward and wrest power from APC in 2019.

Earlier, Alhaji Lamido informed Governor Okowa about his 2019 presidential ambition, stating that he is vying for the seat because the nation deserves to grow and develop, adding that he possesses the ability to take the nation out of hardship.

He promised to work with other aspirants and leaders to ensure that unity and focus remain the hallmark of the party as it prepares to tackle issues of transforming the nation.

The post 2019 ELECTIONS: Okowa calls for commitment, focus among PDP members appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

