2019 elections: Our last battle, if we lose, we’ll come back, rest – Amaechi

By Nwafor Sunday

The minister of transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi on Saturday said that 2019 general election will be All Progressives Congress, APC’S last battle, saying that if APC loses in the election, they will come back and rest.

“The 2019 elections, especially the governorship, are our last battle. If we win, we will take over Rivers State. If we lose in the election, we will go home and rest,” Amaechi said.

He made the call during a reception organised for him as grand patron of Ikwerre Youth Movement (IYM) in Rivers state on Saturday.

Amaechi who was a former governor of Rivers state advised that nobody should challenge the outcome of the election nor fight, noting that President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to ensure a peaceful election devoid of any electoral malpractices.

“We will not impose any candidate. Anybody who will go for any position, like chairmanship, should go for primaries. Anybody who wins will be the party’s candidate.

“The President said that there would be no rigging during the 2019 elections. It is to our advantage.

“Go and register to be eligible to vote and to put the candidates of your choice in power.

“As Ikwerre people, we must give out the power to other ethnic nationalities. But we will be in a position to take it back at any time. Your future is in your hands” he finally said.

