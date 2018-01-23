2019 elections: Reps alter order of general elections

The House of Representatives on Tuesday added a new twist to the ongoing electoral process by altering the order of elections into elective positions at both federal and state levels.

Specifically, the National Assembly election is to hold first, followed by gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly with the presidential election billed to be conducted last.

The recommendations were adopted during the consideration of the recommendations of the Electoral Act, 2010, by the Committee of the Whole, chaired by Deputy Speaker, Yussuff Lasun.

Investigation by BusinessDay showed that the new twist was to give bargaining power to members of the legislature at both federal and state levels.

The new amendments seek to provide for a timeline for the submission of list of candidates, criteria for substitution of candidates, limit of campaign expenses and address the omission of names of candidates or logo of political parties and for other related matters.

In the same vein, the lawmakers altered section 87(11a) of the extant Act, to outline sequence for the conduct of political parties’ primaries starting with: State House of Assembly; National Assembly; Governorship and President.

According to the amendment, the new dates for the

primaries “shall not be earlier than 120 days and not later than 90 days before the date of elections to the offices.

A new section 143 has also been introduced to the Act, to give protection to office occupants whose elections may be nullified owing to the process of the primary election that brought them on board.

“Where the nomination of an elected candidate is nullified by the court and notice of appeal against the decision is given within the stipulated period for appeal, the elected candidate shall, notwithstanding the contrary decision of the court remain in the office pending the determination of the appeal.

“If the court determines that the candidate was not validly nominated, the elected candidate, shall not withstanding the contrary decision of the court remain in office within the period an appeal may be filed; and shall not be sanctioned for the benefits he derived while in office pursuant to this section,” the new amendment read.

On the Diaspora election, the House deleted various proposal in sections 9 (1, 2 & 3); Section 12(1, 2 & 3) and Section 26(1b & c); Part VIII (section 117 & 118) of the Principal Act, for the conduct of Diaspora election in the forthcoming general election, noting that the provisions will require Constitution amendment.

The Act has also made provisions to the effect that where a nominated candidate of a political party dies before, or withdraws from the race, his/her political party shall’ within seven days, conduct a fresh primary to replace such a candidate.

The House also amended section 25 of the principal act and substituted it with a new section 25(1) which reads: “Elections into the office of the President and Vice President, the Governor and Deputy Governor of a state, and to the membership of the Senate, the House of Representatives and House of Assembly of each state of the federation shall be held in the following order (a) National Assembly elections (b) State Houses of Assembly and Governorship elections (c) Presidential elections”

Similarly, section 87 was amended by adding a new section 87(11) with a marginal note “time for primaries of political parties” (a) the primaries of political parties shall follow the following sequence (i) State House of Assembly (ii) National Assembly (iii) Governorship (iv) president.

“The dates for the above stated primaries shall not be held earlier than one hundred and twenty days and not later than 90 days before the date of elections to the offices”

The House also amended section 36 to allow running mate of candidate that dies before the conclusion of elections inherit his votes and continue with the process.

According to the new section 36(3) “if during the commencement of the poll but before the conclusion of the elections for the office of the president or governor of a state, one of the nominated candidates of a political party dies, the commission shall allow the running mate, that is the party’s Vice Presidential candidate or deputy gubernatorial candidate to continue and conclude the poll and should he score the majority of the votes cast in accordance with the constitution, be declared the winner of the said election”

Relatedly, the House amended section 35 and provided that if before election a candidate dies, he will be replaced by the next contestant with the highest vote. “Where a nominated candidate dies in the circumstances stated under subsection (1) of this section, the next person, from the same political party where the deceased emerged, with the second highest votes in the primary election shall be submitted to the commission to replace the deceased, and the commission shall accept such replacement as if the deceased is alive.”

Also amended was section 143 with a new section 3 providing that “where the nomination of an elected candidate is nullified by the Court and notice of appeal against the decision is given within the stipulated period for appeal, the elected candidate, shall not withstanding the contrary decision of the Court remain in office pending the determination of appeal. If the Court determines that the candidate was not validly nominated, the elected candidate shall, notwithstanding the contrary decision of the Court remain in office within the period an appeal may be filed; and shall not be sanctioned for the benefits derived while in office pursuant to this section.”

In section 91, the House also increased election expenses to be incurred by candidates for presidential candidates from N1 billion to N5 billion; governorship from N200 million to N1 billion; while Senatorial and Representatives candidates are not to exceed N100 million and N70 million respectively. For State Assembly and chairmanship elections, candidates expenses have been raised from N10 million to N30 million while councillorship candidates ceiling has been raised from N1 million to N5 million. similarly, individual contribution has been jacked up from N1 million to N10 million.

Section 49 was also amended to give approval for the use of Card Reader or any other technology prescribed by the INEC, while section 53(2) provides that the use of registered voters to determine over voting, most times lead to inconclusive elections, hence resolved that the total number of accredited voters in a polling unit should determine over-voting.

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

