2019: Ezekwesili, Utomi, Agbakoba, Duke, Others In Political Alliance To Beat APC, PDP

A political movement to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been formed. The group, Nigeria Intervention Movement (NIM), has as members eminent personalities such as former President, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Olisa Agbakoba; former Education Minister, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili; former Cross River Governor, Donald Duke; and […]

