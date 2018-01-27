 2019: Gov. Badaru says no plan for presidency – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
2019: Gov. Badaru says no plan for presidency – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


2019: Gov. Badaru says no plan for presidency
Dutse – Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has said that he has no plans to contest for the 2019 presidential election. Governor Badaru Abubakar Badaru also disowned and disassociated himself from a group supporting him to run for the office of President
