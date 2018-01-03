2019: Group urges President Buhari to run again

By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—A group under the aegis of Buhari Youth Organisation, BYO, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019 general election to enable him consolidate on the achievements recorded by his administration.

The group also endorsed the President as its sole candidate in the election. This was contained in its resolution at the end of its national delegates conference held in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Reading the resolution of the conference, National President of the BYO, Comrade Yusuf Nalado, said members of the group came to the resolution after carefully studying the achievements of President Buhari in the last two and a half years.

He said: “Prominent among the achievements are the anti-corruption crusade, the war against insurgency, introduction of the Treasury Single Account, Social Investments Programmes and the Customs and Federal Inland Revenue reforms among others.”

On his part, the National Organising Secretary of BYO, Mr. Terhide Utaan, said: “We presently have no alternative to President Buhari whose policies, unarguably, have placed our country on the pedestal of sustainable growth and development.

“Indeed today the image of our dear country has since been enhanced around the world and Nigeria is gradually retaking its pride of place in the comity of nations courtesy of President Buhari’s led government. It is on this premise that we the youths of our dear country are appealing to the President to run again in 2019 in the collective interest of all well meaning Nigerians.”

