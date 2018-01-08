2019: How APC will capture South-East, South-South – Oyegun
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has revealed how his party will take over the control of power in the south-east and south-south geo-political zones in 2019. Oyegun spoke yesterday at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja while inaugurating a four-member strategic committee led by Otunba Niyi Adebayo to […]
2019: How APC will capture South-East, South-South – Oyegun
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!