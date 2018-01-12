2019: I have not withdrawn from presidential race – Fayose

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, yesterday insisted that he has not withdrawn from the 2019 presidential race in spite of the fact that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had zoned the ticket to the North. Fayose said he decided to soft-pedal on his campaign because of the July 14, 2018 Ekiti governorship […]

2019: I have not withdrawn from presidential race – Fayose

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

