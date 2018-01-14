 2019: If APC Loses In Rivers, We Are Finished Politically – Amaechi | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

2019: If APC Loses In Rivers, We Are Finished Politically – Amaechi

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Port Harcourt The minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, has declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be finished politically if the party fails to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 governorship election in Rivers State. This is as he encouraged those accusing him of fraternizing with cultists in […]

The post 2019: If APC Loses In Rivers, We Are Finished Politically – Amaechi appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.